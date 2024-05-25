Hat Tricks Welcome New England Scout, Michael Taylor, Ahead of 2024-25 Season

May 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Michael Taylor, a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has been involved in hockey for over 25 years. Growing up, he played AAA hockey for the Capital District Selects. After progressing through the youth ranks, Michael played 18U hockey with the CP Dynamo AAA team. His junior career saw him skating for the CD Selects in the Eastern Junior Hockey League (EJHL) before concluding his junior journey with the Springfield Pics.

Following his junior career, Michael continued his involvement in hockey by coaching local youth hockey and playing college baseball at Southern Vermont College. His expertise and understanding of the game made him a valuable asset in his community, where he worked with both hockey and baseball players, helping them advance in their careers.

Michael's passion for hockey then led him to coaching at Wahconah Regional High School, where he has been dedicated to developing and mentoring young players, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience to help them succeed both on and off the ice. Michael then started his program, Atlantic Coast Academy, where he is currently running an up-and-coming program. Mike has helped many players advance their careers to the Junior Hockey level & continues to work with players helping them advance.

