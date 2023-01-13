Hat Tricks Visit Mississippi; NAHL & NA3HL Hat Tricks Home

January 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Biloxi, MS- The Danbury Hat Tricks face the Mississippi Sea Wolves for the first time in franchise history on Friday night for the first of a two game weekend series in Biloxi.

Danbury leads the FPHL's Empire Division with a 21-2-2 record and 60 points, leading the Binghamton Black Bears by eight points. Danbury is also 8-1-1 in their last ten games, highlighted by Dustin Jesseau's game winner against the Carolina Thunderbirds from this past Saturday.

Mississippi sits in last place in the FPHL's Continental Division with a 3-21-3 record for 12 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the Mississippi Sea Wolves' YouTube Channel.

Hat Tricks Hosting Scout Night January 21st!

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting Scout Night on Saturday, January 21st when the Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7 PM. Any scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game and the unique opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night! Bring your tent or sleeping bag and camp out from the January winter in the Danbury Arena.

In addition, participating Scouts will receive a complimentary beverage & hot dog.

As part of the night, all Scouts will have the opportunity to participate in a post-game skate on the ice (skate rentals are available), they will receive an arcade card and there will be a showing of a movie on the video board.

Scouts will also have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

To get your tickets, go to scoutnight.comand use the code SCOUTS on checkout. We look forward to welcoming all scout troop members to the heart of Hat City, USA.

NA3HL & NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Friday Games

Danbury, CT- The NA3HL and NAHL Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks host games on Friday against the Long Beach Sharks and Maryland Black Bears respectively.

The NA3HL Hat Tricks take the ice first at 1:30 PM. Danbury sits one point ahead of Long Beach in the NA3HL's East Division Standings. Danbury has won the last two meetings between these teams, 2-1 in a shootout at home and 3-0 behind a 37 save shutout by goaltender Ryan Maguire.

The NAHL Hat Tricks skate at 7 PM. Danbury seeks the first win of Patrik Stefan's tenure against the NAHL East Division's best team in the first matchup between the teams since October 21st.

Both games will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call of the games.

Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL games is complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023

Hat Tricks Visit Mississippi; NAHL & NA3HL Hat Tricks Home - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.