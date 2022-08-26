Hat Tricks Trivia & Yogurt Night at the Peachwave of Bethel

The Danbury Hat Tricks and Peachwave of Bethel are proud to announce that on Wednesday, August 31st from 6-8 pm, there will be a Hat Tricks Trivia & Frozen Yogurt Night at the Peachwave of Bethel on 213 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.

The event is open to Danbury Hat Tricks fans of all ages and will feature complimentary frozen yogurt & toppings for everyone. What a way to end the summer!!!

Come by and meet the players, coaches, and team management to get your preview on the season.

Also, as part of the night, fans will have a chance to participate in a Hat Tricks trivia contest - the winner will get the use of a 20-person luxury suite on a night of their choice during the 2022-23 season.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

For more information on Peachwave of Bethel, check them out on their Facebook page.

Check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call at 203-794-1704.

