Hat Tricks Travel to Watertown

March 23, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-16-3, 91 pts) head to New York on Wednesday night to take on the first-place Watertown Wolves (36-10-2, 106 pts).

Danbury is tied for the most games played in the league (50 - CAR) and reclaimed second-place from the Columbus River Dragons over last weekend.

With 12 games remaining, Danbury leads Columbus by just .001 percentage-points despite leading by 11 standings points.

The Wolves have won eight of 13 games between the two teams this year and all six in Watertown.

The Hat Tricks, however, have added veteran Phil Bronner to the lineup in hopes of securing a bye in the first-round of the playoffs and making a run deep in the playoffs.

To make that run, Danbury will have to find a way to defeat the Wolves, who have led the pack most of the regular season.

Puck-drop on Wednesday is at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the Watertown YouTube channel.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2022

