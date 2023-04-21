Hat Tricks Thump Mammoth, Lead Series 1-0

April 21, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Elmira, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks opened their postseason chase for the Commissioner's Cup in style with a 7-2 thumping of the Elmira Mammoth. The trio of Jacob Ratcliffe, Michael Marchesan, and Lucas DeBenedet powered the offense with four points for each player.

The three reversed a first period that started poorly for the Hat Tricks thanks to Joshua Sanchez opening the scoring 1:09 into the game. Michael Marchesan tied the game on a shot that trickled through Mammoth goalie Thomas Proudlock 11:37 into the frame. Jonny Ruiz danced through the Mammoth defense for a beautiful goal to put the Hat Tricks ahead for good with 2:06 left in the frame. DeBenedet and Marchesan added one more goal each to extend the lead to 4-1 heading into the first intermission.

Thomas Proudlock faced 14 shots in the first period before yielding to Harley White for the second and third period, ultimately stopping 23 of 26 shots.

Danbury controlled the pace of the second and notched the only goal of the stanza, courtesy of New Zealand native Jacob Ratcliffe off a two-on-zero breakaway and pass from Michael Marchesan.

Elmira got one goal back early in the final frame with Ricards Jelenskis scoring 3:15 into the frame. But the Mammoth did not have the steam to come back. Riley Robertson scored his first goal of the season for the Hat Tricks and Jacob Ratcliffe recorded his second goal of the game to end the scoring at 7-2.

Hat Tricks goaltender Brian Wilson stopped 27 of 29 shots to secure his first postseason win.

The Hat Tricks lead their best-of-three series one game to none and return home for Game Two of the series with the Mammoth on Saturday night. Puck drops at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.