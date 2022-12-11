Hat Tricks Sweep Motor City

Danbury, CT- Saturday night saw the Danbury Hat Tricks complete the season series sweep over the Motor City Rockers with a 5-2 victory.

Jonny Ruiz opened the scoring near the middle point of the first with Daniel Amesbury recording his first assist of the season at the 10:30 mark of the first period on a nifty backhanded shot. Motor City wasted little time, evening the score 2:45 later with Declan Conway completing a power play goal, continuing the success of the most effective FPHL power play before the intermission.

Danbury cranked up the offense in the second period, claiming the lead again behind a power play goal scored by Dustin Jesseau and Michael Marchesan notching an even strength tally. Dante Suffrendini cut the lead down to a 3-2 difference just before the second intermission. Declan Conway recorded an assist on Suffrendini's goal for a two-point night.

Danbury tilted the ice in their favor to finish the night well, scoring the third period's only two goals courtesy of Michael Marchesan and Jonny Ruiz, who got two goals and an assist each, and allowing nothing to Motor City, spearheaded by Frankie McClendon in net, who stopped all 7 third period shots and 18 of 20 shots for the game.

Trevor Babin stopped 20 of 25 shots in Motor City's net.

Motor City drops to 12-5-3 on the season, still good for second place in the FPHL's Continental Division, and hosts the Carolina Thunderbirds, the team directly behind them in the standings, for two games next weekend.

Danbury improves to 15-1-1 and hits the road next weekend, visiting Delaware next Friday and Watertown on Saturday night.

