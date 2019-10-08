Hat Tricks Strike Partnership with Danbury Chiropractic, Hartsburg Chiropractic

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to sign not one, but two Official Team Chiropractors for the 2019-2020 season! Danbury Chiropractic & Wellness and Hartsburg Chiropractic have joined the Hat Tricks in a partnership for the upcoming season.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with two terrific chiropractic practices." Hat Tricks managing partner Herm Sorcher commented. "We saw an opportunity where could provide an even higher level of coverage and care than we had previously done and thought this would be positive all around."

Both based in Danbury, the two chiropractic practices will be providing care of the Danbury Hat Tricks throughout the season, keeping the players and their devoted fans in top condition throughout the season.

Said Dr. Jared DiLorenzo of Danbury Chiropractic & Wellness, "This is a terrific opportunity for us and we couldn't be more excited. This sport means a lot to the city and we're proud to be a part of that."

Danbury Chiropractic & Wellness was founded in 2007 and is committed to treating a wide range of musculoskeletal and nerve conditions by enhancing the body's natural ability to heal itself. Danbury Chiropractic & Wellness was a previous sponsor of the Danbury Whalers.

"We're very excited to partner with the Hat Tricks," said Dr. Matt Hartsburg, founder of Hartsburg Chiropractic. "We've proudly supported hockey in the community and are happy to continue that tradition."

Hartsburg Chiropractic was established in 2005 and has previously worked with the Danbury Titans. Hartsburg is also the Official Team Chiropractor of the Danbury Westerners baseball team and Danbury Rugby Football Club. Additionally, he works treating athletes at the highest level at the Olympic Training centers in Colorado Springs, CO and Lake Placid, NY and has worked multiple events with USA Bobsled & Skeleton and the Nitro Circus.

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their season on home ice against the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, October 25th at 7.pm. Individual game and season tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704 or email Jack O'Marra at jomarra@danburyice.com.

