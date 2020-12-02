Hat Tricks Sign Leonard Brothers Sean and Steven

December 2, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





The Hat Tricks now boast not one, but two sets of brothers on their roster as the team inked twins Sean and Steven Leonard to contracts. They now join Steve and Tom Mele as sibling pairs on the team.

Sean began his Division-III collegiate career at SUNY-Fredonia before transferring to join his brother at UMass-Dartmouth after his sophomore year. He led team defensemen in scoring in his junior and senior seasons, logging two goals and 32 assists in 54 games.

Steven spent all four years as a Corsair, leading the team in scoring his junior and senior seasons. He amassed 92 points over the course of a 106 game career at the school, finishing as a captain.

"We're excited to have these guys aboard," said Hat Tricks head coach Anthony Bohn. "Steven had a great college career, we look forward to him providing the same at the professional level. And Sean is a two-way defenseman, he brings an offensive upside along with stability on the backend. We look forward to seeing them in Danbury."

The Leonard brothers will also be reuniting with a familiar face, as Hat Tricks forward Jonny Ruiz played for the UMass-Dartmouth Corsairs from 2016-to-2019. Phil Bronner also is a UMass-Dartmouth alum, having graduated in 2013.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2020

Hat Tricks Sign Leonard Brothers Sean and Steven - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.