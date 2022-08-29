Hat Tricks Sign Cole Johnson

DANBURY, CT -- The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League signed defenseman Cole Johnson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

The 24-year-old from Saskatoon, SK is looking to make his professional debut after playing in senior and junior leagues in Canada.

Johnson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) recently participated in Ice Wars II in Alberta. Ice Wars is a new competition created by former Danbury Thrashers general manager A.J. Galante.

"Danbury fans are going to love Cole Johnson," Hat Tricks general manager and coach Billy McCreary said. "He's a fierce guy who wants to protect our players from other tough guys in the league. He fills that heavyweight role we need to make sure no one takes advantage of our players."

