Hat Tricks Shut Out Thunder To Close 2022

December 31, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Harrington, DE- The Danbury Hat Tricks completed their 2022 slate of games with a strong defensive effort in Harrington to complete a weekend series sweep of the Delaware Thunder.

Neither team scored a goal for the first two periods. Danbury dominated the first period shot counter 18-7 while Delaware took the second period shot lead 18-9.

Frankie McClendon took the net for Danbury and stopped all 29 shots he faced in net. But in the third period, McClendon fell backward awkwardly and left the game with an injury. Brian Wilson entered the game in his place and proceeded to stop all ten shots he faced.

Danbury cracked the Delaware defense at the 13:31 mark of the third period when Evan Lugo scored on a power play. Dustin Jesseau punched in a rebound goal at the 17:45 mark of the frame and Dmitry Kuznetsov capped the night with the empty net goal to round out the scoring at 3-0.

The two Danbury goaltenders stopped all 39 shots faced for the team's first shutout of the 2022-23 season.

Nine different players contributed to the scoring and no one had more than a single point in the game.

Danbury improves to 20-1-2, staying in first place in the FPHL's Empire Division.

The Hat Tricks open 2023 with a two-game set against the Carolina Thunderbirds on January 6th and 7th. Puck drop on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Happy New Year from the Danbury Hat Tricks!

Automotive Workers Night: January 6th

Friday, January 6th is Automotive Workers Night sponsored by Texas Roadhouse & Todd Maseratti Alfa Romeo at Danbury Arena! All automotive workers who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds plus a complimentary beverage and hot dog. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6pm, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30pm.

To register, click the link here. For additional inquiries, contact Chris Lynch.

January 7th: First Responders Appreciation Day

Saturday, January 7th is First Responder Appreciation night at the Danbury Arena sponsored by Reverie Brewing Company and Peachwave of Bethel!

All First Responders who register will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog, and beverage to that night's Danbury Hat Tricks game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Additional tickets for friends and family can be acquired.

