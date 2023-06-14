Hat Tricks Select Corey Allen in FPHL Supplemental Draft

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks selected Corey Allen in the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Supplemental Draft held today.

Allen played eight games last season for the Delaware Thunder, recording 49 penalty minutes.

The Dundalk, Ontario, native played fifteen seasons In the WOAA between four different teams, and is a noted participant in the Ice Wars, organized by AJ Galante.

The Hat Tricks welcome the Alley Train to Danbury!

