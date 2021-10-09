Hat Tricks Search for Second Straight

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks and the Rebels will battle again tonight after a 2-1 victory from Danbury last night.

"I liked our special teams last night," noted head coach Billy McCreary. "We got on the board shorthanded, but I wish our team was as willing to go to the net on the power-play and even strength as they are when shorthanded."

The Hat Tricks utilized a shorthanded goal from Gabe Dombrowski and a gorgeous forehand finish from Wolfgang Govedaris to get their two tallies and come out of Friday with a victory.

The Hat Tricks also benefitted from the injection of two new players into the lineup for Friday's game. Joshua Burke made his season debut after playing last year with Danbury, and Jazz Krivtsov made his Danbury debut after playing with Minot for a game this season.

"Both Burke and Jazz had solid games," continued McCreary. "I liked the way they fit into our lineup Friday."

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena. You can follow along through our various social media platforms or online via HockeyTV.

