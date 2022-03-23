Hat Tricks Score Four, Fall to Wolves

March 23, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-17-3, 91 pts) scored four times, but couldn't keep pace with the Watertown Wolves (37-10-2, 109 pts) in a 7-4 loss.

The Wolves jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night scoring the first two goals, but defenseman Jon Stephansson answered for the Hat Tricks. Stephansson's first of the season came from Cory Anderson and Tyler Noseworthy.

Still, the Hat Tricks trailed 3-1 after one period. Danbury jumped all over Watertown in the first two minutes of the second, however.

Kodiak Whiteduck (5) scored 57 seconds into the middle frame and Brett Jackson (12) added the game-tying goal at 1:56.

After that, Watertown scored three-straight goals to extend its lead back to three as Alexander Jmaeff completed a hat trick. Anderson responded for Danbury with his 28th of the season, but Danbury still trailed by a pair heading into the third.

Lane King added insurance for the Wolves early in the third and the Hat Tricks couldn't find a goal in the final period.

Pete Di Salvo made 54 saves Wednesday on his busiest night in 12 games as a Hat Trick.

Danbury is back in action on Friday at home against Delaware. Puck drop is 7 p.m. for Jamaica Night at Danbury Ice Arena. Tickets are available at danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.