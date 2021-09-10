Hat Tricks Renew Hartsburg Chiropractic as Team Chiropractor

September 10, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks announce Hartsburg Chiropractic will serve as the team's chiropractor for the 2021-22 season.

Over the course of the season, Dr. Matt Hartsburg will work with our players to keep them at the top of their game.

Hartsburg Chiropractic was established in 2005 and has previously worked with the Danbury Titans. Hartsburg is also the Official Team Chiropractor of the Danbury Westerners baseball team and Danbury Rugby Football Club.

Additionally, Dr. Hartsburg works treating athletes at the highest level at the Olympic Training centers in Colorado Springs, CO and Lake Placid, NY and has worked multiple events with USA Bobsled & Skeleton, Dew Tour, World Skate, and the Nitro Circus.

For more information on Hartsburg Chiropractic, visit https://www.hartsburgchiropractic.com/

For more information about the Hat Tricks or to inquire about tickets, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2021

Hat Tricks Renew Hartsburg Chiropractic as Team Chiropractor - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.