Hat Tricks Re-Sign Jonny Ruiz

July 26, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks have re-signed forward Jonny Ruiz for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old skated in 43 games in his rookie campaign for the Tricks in their 2019-20 inaugural season.

The high-flying forward led the orange and black with 25 goals, adding 24 assists along the way. His 49 points were the third most on the team in its first season.

The right-handed shooter netted seven goals on the power play in 2019-20, the second highest figure on the team.

"Jonny is a tremendous asset to our organization," General Manager Billy McCreary said. "He is a talented hockey player who had an impressive rookie season."

"Jonny was instrumental in building our culture during our inaugural season and it was important that we brought him back to finish what we started. He understands the expectations we have here and is committed to bringing a championship back to Danbury Arena," McCreary added.

