Hat Tricks Re-Sign Cory Anderson

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks have re-signed forward Cory Anderson for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old stands at 6-0, 220 pounds and shined in his rookie year with the Tricks. In the team's inaugural season, Anderson was second on the team in goals with 24 and fifth on the team in points with 41.

The left-handed shooting forward notched nine power play goals in his rookie season, leading that Hat Tricks on the man advantage.

"Cory was a big part of our success in our inaugural season and we will look for him to build off his successful rookie campaign," General Manager Billy McCreary said.

"Cory is a highly competitive individual and whether we need a momentum changing goal, a big hit, or someone to stick up for our team, Cory understands what our goals are and how he can help us bring a championship back to Danbury Arena."

Anderson added a short-handed goal and a game-winning goal in his first season for the Tricks. He skated in 36 games in 2019-20 and will be a key piece of the team in 2021-22.

