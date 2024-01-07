Hat Tricks Overtake Wolves 5-3 Saturday in Watertown

WATERTOWN, NY - Forwards Corey Cunningham and Jacob Ratcliffe led the charge with three points a piece Saturday night in a 5-3 victory over Watertown. The Hat Tricks have won four straight and six of the last seven.

The Hat Tricks used four different goal scorers and three helpers from Ratcliffe to jump out to a 4-1 lead early in the second and held off a third period comeback from Watertown.

At 8:18 of the first, Hat Tricks Captain Jonny Ruiz continued his scoring spree netting the opening goal. Ruiz finished the weekend sweep of Elmira and Watertown with six points (4g, 2a). Just shy of four minutes later, forward Bohdan Zinchenko extended the lead to two for the Hat Tricks.

The Wolves got within one not even a minute later thanks to forward Chiwetin Blacksmith.

Just 15 seconds into the second period, Corey Cunningham pushed the Hat Tricks' advantage back to two. A night removed from a four-point effort in Elmira, the forward went five-hole for his second goal of the weekend and seventh of the season. At 16:55, defensemen Jarod Yau swung in from the boards and backhanded one into the net to further the cushion to 4-1.

Despite being down three, the Wolves scored two unanswered goals, one in the middle of the second and one five minutes into the third, to cut it to one.

At 1:13 of the third, Cunningham halted Watertown's momentum burying his second of the game with the net empty to regain a two goal advantage. Cunningham finished the weekend with seven points (3g, 4a).

The Hat Tricks return home next weekend for a two-game series with Binghamton, Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

