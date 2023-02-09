Hat Tricks Open Three Game Series in Watertown Tonight

Watertown, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks open a three game weekend series against the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Arena Thursday night at 7PM.

This will be only the third meeting between the Hat Tricks and defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Wolves this season. Most recently, the Hat Tricks and Wolves met in Danbury on January 20th, with a 3-1 final in Danbury's favor. Michael Marchesan and Daniel McKitrick each scored a goal and an assist while Brian Wilson stopped 26 of 27 shots.

In two games against the Wolves this season, Wilson has stopped 64 of 67 shots faced.

Puck drops at 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on YouTube.

