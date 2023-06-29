Hat Tricks Night at Peachwave of Bethel Tonight

DANBURY, CT -- The Danbury Hat Tricks and Peachwave of Bethel are excited to announce that tonight, Thursday, June 29th, from 6-8 pm, there will be a Hat Tricks Trivia & Frozen Yogurt Night at the Peachwave of Bethel, located at 213 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, CT.

The event is open to Hat Tricks fans of all ages and will feature complimentary frozen yogurt & toppings for everyone.

Come by and meet the players, coaches, and team management to enjoy a summer night with the reigning Commissioner's Cup Champions!

Fans will also have a chance to participate in a Hat Tricks trivia contest. The winner will get the use of a 20-person luxury suite at Danbury Arena on a night of their choice during the 2023-24 season.

