Hat Tricks Mites on Ice Returns for 2021-22 Season

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the return of the Mites on Ice program.

This program will feature Youth Hockey teams (ages 4 - 14) throughout the region who can participate in game experiences with the Danbury Hat Tricks professional team during their home games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Interested in teams will have the choice to participate in the following:

Standing with the team on the Blue Line for the National Anthem

Skating in a 4-minute mini-game during the 1st intermission

High-five the team as they take ice for the start of the start of the game

Participating teams & players will all receive:

Complimentary ticket to the game

$5 arcade card

To sign your team up to participate click the button below!

The Hat Tricks look forward to seeing you in the building!

