Hat Tricks Mascot Name Reveal Event Tonight

The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting a mascot name reveal event at the Gallo Family Restaurant tonight, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The celebration will feature the long-awaited name reveal of the Hat Tricks' rabbit mascot.

The Hat Tricks encourage all fans to come out for an action-packed evening at Gallo Family Restaurant (116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810) located at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Danbury.

All attendees will receive their first beverage on the Hat Tricks! Additionally, Gallo will have its full menu open throughout the night.

To RSVP, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com)

