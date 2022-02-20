Hat Tricks Look for Sweep Tonight

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (26-11-3, 77 pts) host the Columbus River Dragons (19-11-4, 61 pts) for the final game of a three-game series on Sunday night.

Danbury has won the first two, allowing just three total goals. Pete Di Salvo stopped 72 shots over the first two wins of the series in net for the Hat Tricks.

With a 4-1 win in game one of the series, Danbury overtook Columbus for second place in the FPHL standings and lengthened its lead with a 4-2 win on Saturday. Sunday's game wraps up the first half of the season series between the two teams before they play the final three games in Columbus from March 4-6.

Special teams have been a key factor in the series so far as the Hat Tricks have killed off 12 of 14 Columbus power plays in the first two games. On the other end of the ice, the Hat Tricks have recorded three power-play goals in 10 opportunities.

Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game on Sunday to skate with the team. Tickets are available here and the game can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

