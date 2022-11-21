Hat Tricks Hosting Toy Drive & NICU Fundraiser

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is at 7 pm.

Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys to the Hat Tricks game and the Danbury Ice Arena to drop in the toy bin. For those who cannot make the game, but would like to contribute, the bins will be set up on Monday, November 21st in the arena lobby.

The toys are being donated to the Toy Closet of Yale New Haven Hospital. The goal of the Toy Closet program is to provide each pediatric patient with a toy or small gift when they are discharged from Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

Forsberg Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency based in Brookfield, Connecticut that has been insuring areas around the East Coast since 1989.

The Forsberg Insurance Group has built their long term success & 5-star ratings on top notch customer service and competitive rates. Check them out www.forsberginsurancegroup.com

"We're excited to partner with the Hat Tricks and our amazing client base to support the Toy Closet," said Jesse Greene. We've donated to toy drives in the past but to put on an event like this for a great cause will be a lot of fun."

For further information on this event, contact Herm Sorcher.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting a fundraiser for the Tiny Miracles Foundation to support children born prematurely and all attending concerns and complications.

As part of the fundraiser, the Hat Tricks will be raffling several prizes off. Included in the prizes are a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey autographed by Zach Bogosian, a New York Rangers stick signed by Ryan Reeves, a UNH Women's Hockey jersey, a Post University Women's Hockey jersey, a Pittsburgh Penguins Mario Lemieux jersey and a Connecticut Whale (PHF) jersey, signed by the 2022-23 edition of the Connecticut Whale.

Hat Tricks Head Coach Billy McCreary spearheaded a similar fundraiser last season and is eager to support a fabulous cause. His daughter, Aila, was born prematurely and endured six weeks in the NICU Unit at the Danbury Hospital, and made it through aided by the Tiny Miracles Foundation. She is now a healthy and happy 19 month old baby.

"We know from personal experience that the premature birth of a child can be a shocking, isolating and frightening experience for many families," said McCreary. "Although area hospitals are able to meet most premature infants' medical needs, the emotional and other needs of the family during this fragile time often go largely unsupported. The Tiny Miracles Foundation seeks to fill this void by providing support, information, services and supplies to the families of premature infants regardless of race, religion or national origin, during and immediately following their hospital stay."

