Hat Tricks Hosting Movember Night & USA Ball Hockey November 12th

November 12th will be a big day at the Danbury Ice Arena for the Danbury Hat Tricks game against the Elmira Mammoth. The Hat Tricks are welcoming some special guests that day. First, Steve Hanson is coming to the game! Doug The Thug will be in attendance as well for Movember night, presented by Al's Angels Foundation and Pro Grade Aluminum Systems! This is a part of Moustache Classic IV!

Second, the Hat Tricks will be honoring the Men's & Women's Masters Level Teams from USA Ball Hockey! The players will receive a complimentary ticket, provide an autograph session for fans, and be honored with an on-ice introduction and ceremony.

To acquire your tickets, please click on the link here to take part in the fabulous evening planned at the Danbury Ice Arena.

For more information, contact Herm Sorcher- herm@danburyhattricks.com

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank are proud to host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth. Puck drops at 7:30 pm.

The Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank welcome all active & retired members United States military personnel to spend the night at the Danbury Ice Arena to thank you for your service.

As part of the night, each registrant will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog & beverage.

In addition, as part of the night, the Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank will welcome & honor former United States Marine Charles "Chuck" Welsh. Mr. Welsh is a Vietnam Veteran where he was a Machine Gunner and achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. In his service, Mr. Welsh was awarded three Purple Hearts.

Upon retirement from active duty in the United States Marine Corp, Mr. Welsh served in public administration as a Principal, coach, educator in the Freehold (NJ) Regional School District.

Chuck Welsh grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is a proud alumnus of the Milton Hershey School, founded in 1909. He will be attending the game with his wife Debbie & granddaughters.

As part of the night, the Hat Tricks will wear a special patriotic themed jersey for the game that will be auctioned

For Danbury Hat Tricks ticket information, contact Herm Sorcher.

