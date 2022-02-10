Hat Tricks Host Wolves to Start Series

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (23-9-3, 68 pts) will put their six-game winning-streak on the line on Thursday night when they host the first-place Watertown Wolves (24-5-1, 71 pts).

Danbury also touts an eight-game point-streak as it heads into Thursday's contest against Watertown. That stretch started on January 21st at home in a 5-4 victory over the Wolves. Danbury has handed Watertown three of its five regulation losses so far this season.

As the hottest team in the league, the Hat Tricks continue to be led by captain Jonny Ruiz. The Hat Tricks' leader currently stands as the second-best goal scorer (34) and third-best point-scorer (61) in the FPHL.

In a road-sweep against Delaware last weekend, Ruiz recorded nine total points, including a hat trick and a six-point game in Friday's win.

On the other bench sits the league's leading point-producer, Justin MacDonald. He leads the FPHL with 71 points, produced through his 33 goals and 38 assists.

"We need to find ways to shut [MacDonald] down," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "But we also need to make sure we don't give their other guys too much space either."

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. in Danbury Arena. Tickets are available by clicking below and the game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

