Hat Tricks Host Thunderbirds in Big Matchup

April 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (34-21-3, 100 pts) host the Carolina Thunderbirds (21-23-5, 92 pts) on Thursday night as they fight for playoff-positioning.

Danbury's .575 win-percentage is ahead of fourth-place Carolina's (.520) by a slim margin. A Hat Tricks win on Thursday would extend their lead for third-place and keep a chance at second-place alive as the regular-season ends this weekend.

In the last two meetings between the teams, Carolina swept Danbury, but that series was in North Carolina. Danbury has had a few players return from injury since then, including Cory Anderson.

Anderson returned Sunday against Binghamton and recorded a hat trick in his first game back. Anderson is tied with Dmitry Kuznetsov for second on the team with 32 goals.

Danbury is 3-0 at home this season against Carolina and is 23-5 at home this season overall.

"We are treating these last three games as if they are playoff games," said Head Coach Dave MacIsaac. "These are big points for us."

Thursday's game begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available below. The game can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

