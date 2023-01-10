Hat Tricks Host Scout Night January 21st/NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Rebels at 3PM

January 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting Scout Night on Saturday, January 21st when the Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7 PM. Any scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game and the unique opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night! Bring your tent or sleeping bag and camp out from the January winter in the Danbury Arena.

In addition, participating Scouts will receive a complimentary beverage & hot dog.

As part of the night, all Scouts will have the opportunity to participate in a post-game skate on the ice (skate rentals are available), they will receive an arcade card and there will be a showing of a movie on the video board.

Scouts will also have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

To get your tickets, go to scoutnight.comand use the code SCOUTS on checkout. We look forward to welcoming all scout troop members to the heart of Hat City, USA.

NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Rebels @ 3 PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks return to home ice to host the Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday afternoon. Puck drops at 3 PM.

This is Head Coach Patrik Stefan's first home game as bench boss of the Jr. Hat Tricks.

Danbury and Philadelphia are playing their sixth game against each other with three previous meetings going to overtime and one going to a shootout.

Goaltender Patriks Berzins returns to the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks after playing for Team Latvia at the World Juniors, highlighted by a 41 save effort against the United States.

The game will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call.

Tickets to all NAHL and NA3HL games are complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

Booster Club News

Booster Club News- The Booster Club had another amazing night selling 50/50 tickets on Saturday night. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, one lucky fan went home with an extra $806 in his pocket.

The Booster Club's share of the prize money will help support the players on and off the ice.

Thank you again to everyone who bought tickets. Without the fans, this would not be possible.

Look for us at future home games. Feel free to stop by he Booster Club table in the lobby to see how you can get involved.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

Hat Tricks Host Scout Night January 21st/NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Rebels at 3PM - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.