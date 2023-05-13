NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Hat Tricks Host Game 4 of FPHL Finals Tonight

May 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release


Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks host Game Four of the Commissioner's Cup Championship series tonight at the Danbury Ice Arena vs the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7 PM. The Hat Tricks extended the series with a 6-2 victory in Game Three, powered by a two-goal, three-point performance by Daniel McKitrick and a 25 save effort from Brian Wilson.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

Check out the Danbury Hat Tricks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central