Hat Tricks Host Game 4 of FPHL Finals Tonight

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks host Game Four of the Commissioner's Cup Championship series tonight at the Danbury Ice Arena vs the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7 PM. The Hat Tricks extended the series with a 6-2 victory in Game Three, powered by a two-goal, three-point performance by Daniel McKitrick and a 25 save effort from Brian Wilson.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

