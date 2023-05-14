Hat Tricks Host Finals Game 5 Tonight vs Carolina

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks host Game Five of the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series tonight at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 5 PM! A victory for the Hat Tricks earns the first Commissioner's Cup in franchise history!

The Hat Tricks evened up the series on Saturday night behind a brilliant goaltending effort by Brian Wilson, who stopped a franchise playoff record 51 shots in net and a two-goal effort by Jacob Ratcliffe, bringing his total to 8 postseason goals, tied atop the FPHL's postseason goal scoring list

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

