Hat Tricks Host Carolina on Autism and Mental Health Awareness Night

DANBURY, CT - Following a 6-4 win on Friday night, the Danbury Hat Tricks (19-9-3, 56 pts) return to Danbury Arena Saturday night to host the Carolina Thunderbirds (16-12-3, 48 pts) for the second leg of the three game series.

The Hat Tricks currently sit in second in the FPHL with a .602 points-percentage.

Looking to lead the way again offensively is Jonny Ruiz, who scored seven goals over the last four games, including two during Friday night's win.

Ruiz currently holds the second spot in the league in goals with 29 and is tied for third in the league with 50 points.

One area that seems to assist the Hat Tricks recently is the ability to generate offense while shorthanded. Danbury has scored three shorthanded goals in the last three games, including two on Friday night.

Saturday is Autism and Mental Health Awareness night. A portion of the proceeds from all tickets purchased with code "SHAGGY" will be donated to Autism and Mental Health Awareness causes.

Puck drop Saturday night is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. The game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

