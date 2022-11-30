Hat Tricks Holiday Party December 14th

November 30, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that the club's 3rd Annual Holiday Party is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th.

The party will be held from 6-8 pm and is in Axe Tricks Lounge on the 2nd floor of the Danbury Ice Arena. It's always a great night with plenty of stories and laughs. We hope you can attend.

The event is open to all Hat Tricks fans of any age.

Hope to see you there.

RSVP to Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com if you are attending or call 203-794-1794.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022

Hat Tricks Holiday Party December 14th - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.