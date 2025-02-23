Hat Tricks Force OT, Secure Second Straight Shootout Win, 4-3 against Wolves

February 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Watertown, N.Y. - For the 12th time this season, the Hat Tricks refused to cower and rallied from behind for a 4-3 shootout win at Watertown Municipal Arena on Sunday.

Connor Woolley scored the shootout's lone goal in the second round and Frankie McClendon turned away three consecutive attempts in Danbury's fourth shootout victory of the year. The Hat Tricks won their first game after regulation against Watertown this season and improved to 3-1-4-1 in the season series.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, the Hat Tricks emerged and created the spark needed early in the frame.

Woolley stickhandled into the offensive zone and zipped one past Wolves goalie Anton Borodkin, narrowing the score to 3-2 just 1:47 into the third. Woolley netted two goals for the first time since Danbury's 5-4 road win against Port Huron on Nov. 29.

Then, just like in Saturday's home shootout win, Jonny Ruiz continued Danbury's momentum.

Knocking down a puck in the neutral zone, the co-head coach skated through two defenders along the boards and tucked home the equalizer at 4:35.

The Wolves scored two power play goals in the middle frame as part of three unanswered.

Davide Gaeta tucked home a puck off the right post for the equalizer, the first of two on the power play, at 4:57 of the second period. Trevor Grasby tipped in Trevor Lord's pass to lift the Wolves ahead, 2-1, at 7:38.

Lord potted a goal two-on-one, choosing the top corner to extend Watertown's lead to 3-1 with about 9 ÃÂ½ minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Vadim Frolov started the scoring for the Hat Tricks, scoring on a rebound inside the left circle at 8:50. The Hat Tricks had the chance to climb ahead further before the intermission but missed out despite a double minor on Watertown's Steven Klinck and a delay of game on Ludlow Harris, Jr.

Frankie McClendon started in the net for the first time since Feb. 8 and stopped 38 shots. McClendon improved to 6-1-1 and has won in four straight starts.

Up next, the Hat Tricks head back to Danbury to host the Port Huron Prowlers for a two-game set starting on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.