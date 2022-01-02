Hat Tricks Finish Road Trip in Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-6-2, 41 pts) finish their five-game road trip on Sunday against the Carolina Thunderbirds (11-8-1, 32 pts).

Danbury was the hottest team in the FPHL for most of December, winning nine-straight from the end of November through December 23rd.

Seven of those nine games were at home, however. The Hat Tricks have not fared as well on the road, losing the first four games of their road trip and only recording one point.

The Hat Tricks still have two of the league's top-five scorers, but have not been able to score more than three goals in either of the first two games in Carolina.

Dmitry Kuznetsov and Jonny Ruiz have combined for 40 goals and 67 points this season. Ruiz scored the Hat Tricks' second goal in Saturday's loss.

Danbury has one more game on its road trip before returning home after a 10-day layoff to face Watertown on January 13th.

