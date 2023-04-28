Hat Tricks Fall to Binghamton in Series Opener

Binghamton, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks fell in the opening game of their FPHL Semi-Final Series against the Binghamton Black Bears by a 6-1 final.

Tyson Kirkby led the way with a two-goal effort while Gavin Yates added three assists to the Black Bears' scoring effort.

Austin Thompson opened the scoring 1:51 into the game for the Black Bears to give a loud Visions Veterans Memorial Arena something to cheer about.

Lucas DeBenedet got the lone Hat Tricks goal with a power play goal with 1:47 left in the opening stanza to tie the game at 1-1 before intermission.

Binghamton ultimately piled up 38 shots on Brian Wilson, who stopped 32 of them. Three shots got through in the second period and two more in the finale.

Talor Joseph stopped 27 of 28 shots in the Black Bear's net.

Binghamton leads the Semi-Final series one game to none.

Danbury returns home for Saturday night hockey needing a win to extend the season. Puck drop for Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7 PM. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

