Hat Tricks Dispatch Binghamton

November 24, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Binghamton, NY - One day before feasting on turkey, the Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road to face the Binghamton Black Bears. After a slight stumble in the early first period, the Hat Tricks controlled the rest of the game.

Tyler Gjuritch scored the first goal of the game for Binghamton, at the 3:41 mark of the opening stanza following a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty. From that point, the Hat Tricks offense clicked on. Luke Richards started the scoring fun at the 6:06 mark, putting his shot inside the left post to tie the game. Tristan Mock followed up the go-ahead goal at the 9-minute mark. Dustin Jesseau scored to make the score 3-1 with what ended up being the game winning goal, as Binghamton's Austin Thompson scored to cut the deficit to 3-2 before intermission.

The remainder of the game belonged to Brian Wilson and Dmitry Kuznetsov. Wilson stopped 28 shots on the game, including all 17 shots across the second and third period. Kuznetsov scored two goals, both coming in the second period. One at the 6:50 mark of the frame and the other at the 18:21 timestamp.

Zach Pamalayon capped the scoring with an empty netter to make the final score 6-2.

Danbury improves to 10-0-1, taking the top spot in the FPHL with 28 points.

Danbury takes to the road again on Friday to face the Elmira Mammoth. Puck drops at First Arena at 7:35 PM.

