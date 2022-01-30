Hat Tricks Complete Series with Carolina on Sunday Night

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (20-9-3, 59 pts) host the Carolina Thunderbirds (16-13-3, 48 pts) for the final game of a three-game series on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The Hat Tricks have won four of their last five games and have points in all five after a 3-2 win on Saturday night over Carolina.

The Hat Tricks did not have their full complement of players with Steve Brown, Gordy Bonnel, Aaron Atwell, Cory Anderson and Dustin Jesseau out of the lineup, but still found a way to win with a late goal from Kodiak Whiteduck.

Sunday will be the eighth meeting between the Hat Tricks and Thunderbirds this season. With two wins in the first two games of this series, Danbury now leads the season series 4-3.

Sunday's game begins at 7 p.m. and all fans are invited to skate with the Hat Tricks players at a post-game skate.

