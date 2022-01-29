Hat Tricks Comeback to Win Third Straight

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (20-9-3, 59 pts) came from behind with a late goal from Kodiak Whiteduck to beat the Carolina Thunderbirds (16-13-3, 48 pts) 3-2 for their third-straight win.

Carolina scored early in the first period as Declan Conway beat Will McEwen just 1:17 into the game.

McEwen bounced back for the Hat Tricks by making 39 saves in the win. The goaltender made multiple stops on the penalty kill to keep Danbury within striking distance.

The next goal in the game came with 1:01 left in the second as Steve Mele scored his seventh of the year to tie the game.

The teams headed into the third tied at one, when Ross Bartlett scored in the first three minutes of the third.

Danbury once again had an answer, and didn't take as long to capitalize the second time. Less than three minutes later, Tobias Odjick was the benefactor of a Tom Mele pass at the side of the net.

Odjick's goal tied the game at three and it remained that way late into the third. Head coach Dave MacIsaac sent out his third line with just over five minutes left and was rewarded.

Mike Lopez made a pass from below the goal-line for Kodiak Whiteduck to one-time into the net and give the Hat Tricks their first lead of the game with 5:03 left.

Carolina had a late power play, but couldn't convert and the Hat Tricks emerged with a one-goal win.

Danbury and Carolina wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Danbury Arena.

