Hat Tricks Close 2022 in Delaware, Ruiz & McCreary Hit Milestones

December 31, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Harrington, DE- The Danbury Hat Tricks play one final game in 2022 on Saturday night against the Delaware Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM in Harrington to close out a four-game stretch of games against the Thunder.

The game will be broadcast on the Delaware Thunder's YouTube channel.

Ruiz & McCreary Set Milestones

Harrington, DE- For the penultimate game of the 2022 calendar year, the Danbury Hat Tricks traveled to Harrington to face the Delaware Thunder and in the process of a 6-1 victory, achieved a few milestones.

First, Jonny Ruiz, the Hat Tricks' Captain, recorded a goal and an assist, with his goal at the 1:49 mark of the second period standing as his 100th goal as a player in the FPHL. 90 of those goals have come for the Danbury Hat Tricks, the other ten came when he was loaned to the Elmira Enforcers while the Hat Tricks were on hiatus.

Ruiz's goal came in a four-goal outburst by the Hat Tricks in the second period, in which Dustin Jesseau, Evan Lugo, and Michael Falanga joined Ruiz in the goal scoring column, following on from Michael Marchesan's tally in the first period and succeeded by a John MacDonald goal in the third, his first since returning from loan to the SPHL.

With the goal scoring, combined with a 19 save effort from Brian Wilson, the Hat Tricks improved to 19-1-2 and secured Billy McCreary's 50th win as Hat Tricks' bench boss.

The Hat Tricks take to the ice one more time on Saturday night to round out 2022. Puck drop against the Delaware Thunder at the Delaware Fair Grounds' Center Ice Arena is scheduled for 7 PM.

NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Close 2022 in Maine

Lewiston, ME- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks close out 2022 with the back end of a weekend series against the Maine Nordiques in the Colisee, Friday night's matchup saw an excellent effort in Head Coach Patrik Stefan's debut as bench boss, tying the game twice and getting 33 saves out of Matt O'Donnell, but walking away not victorious, dropping the final 5-3.

Wyatt Stefan, Logan Nickerson, and Chase Sandhu scored Danbury's three goals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm ET. The game will be broadcast on Hockey TV.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.