Hat Tricks Breeze Past HC Venom, Post Second Shutout Win of Season

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Conor McCollum stopped all 24 shots he faced and Noah Robinson scored late in the first period in a 4-0 win over HC Venom on Friday at the Danbury Ice Arena.

McCollum picked up his second shutout of the season and third of his career. The second-year netminder has four wins over his last five starts. MC improved to 18-10-5 and was awarded first-star recognition.

Robinson ripped home his 12th goal of the season through traffic with 1:59 left in the first to put Danbury on track for four unanswered goals. The win marked the Hat Tricks' first shutout since defeating Motor City, 1-0, at home on Jan. 18. The Hat Tricks outshot the Venom 43-24, including a 13-3 advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

