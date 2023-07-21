Hat Tricks Announce Schedule Changes

July 21, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made some changes to the 2023-24 schedule.

The revisions are listed below:

Dec. 9 against Watertown is now a home game; Feb. 16 against Watertown will be played on the road

March 16 is no longer Danbury at Watertown. Instead, the Hat Tricks will travel to Elmira to play the River Sharks. March 17 has been switched to a road game against Watertown

March 31 (Easter Sunday) at home against Elmira has been moved to March 10

Danbury will still play 56 games, split evenly with 28 at the Danbury Ice Arena and 28 on the road.

The season gets underway with a matchup between the last two Commissioner's Cup Champions in a home-and-home series against the Watertown Wolves starting on Friday, Oct. 13 in Watertown and on Saturday, Oct. 14 for the home opener at the Danbury Ice Arena.

All Friday home games will be at 7:30 p.m. All Saturday home games will be at 7 p.m. The four Sunday home games (Feb. 25 vs. Binghamton, March 3 vs. Port Huron, and March 10 & April 7 vs. Elmira) will be at 3 p.m. Times are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.