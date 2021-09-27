Hat Tricks Announce Partnership with Ring's End

DANBURY, CT - Ring's End is a Connecticut-based lumber and building materials retailer serving Connecticut, South County, Rhode Island, and Westchester County, New York.

Ring's End is a third-generation, family-run company with a rich history dating back all the way back to 1902.

"Ring's End is very supportive of the shared interests and goals of the communities we live and work in. We are excited to partner with the Hat Tricks again this year and continue the hockey tradition in Danbury," said Director of Paint Operations and Marketing Scott Herling.

Guided by a tradition of service and a commitment to innovation, they dedicate themselves to their vision to be the premier resource in the building supply industry for builders and remodelers, painting contractors, architects, and homeowners.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck on their second full season on Friday, Oct. 29 at Danbury Arena. Season tickets are currently on sale for $295.

To secure your seats or for more information regarding Ring's End, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

