Hat Tricks Announce Partnership with JJ Stacks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with JJ Stacks for the upcoming 2022-23 Season. Located on 537 Federal Road in Brookfield, JJ Stacks is Food & Fun for everyone.

This season as part of their partnership with Hat Tricks, fans will have a chance to win a complimentary stack of JJ Stacks pancakes. During the second period of each Hat Tricks home game, if the Hat Tricks score two goals, then the fans have won two pancakes, 3 goals and it's three pancakes, with the potential for the stack to keep growing. Syrup and butter included as well!!!

JJ Stacks breakfast menu is served daily. They feature counter style service and are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday 7 AM - 8 PM and Friday & Saturday 7 AM - 9 PM.

"We're excited to partner with a great local sports franchise like the Hat Tricks," said Joe Attonito, the owner of JJ Stacks. "We're thrilled to collaborate and bring our community together."

For more information about JJ Stacks, their full slate of menus, and wonderful service, check them out at www.jjstacks.com

The Danbury Hat Tricks Season begins on October 21st, against the Delaware Thunder with a 7:30 PM Puck drop. To get your tickets, call the Hat Tricks' ticket office at 203-794-1074.

