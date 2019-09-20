Hat Tricks Announce Partnership with CULTEC

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce an official partnership with CULTEC, Inc. Based out of Brookfield, CT, CULTEC has been producing plastic drainage chambers for the construction industry since 1986.

"This is an exciting day for us to be a part of hockey in Danbury," said CULTEC President, Bob DiTullio, Jr. "We love serving our community and look forward to a terrific season for the Hat Tricks."

CULTEC, an award-winning locally owned family business, is the manufacturer of the Contactor® and Recharger® Plastic Septic and Stormwater Chambers, primarily used to control stormwater run-off or installed in septic leach fields for commercial and residential applications.

For more information on CULTEC, visit cultec.com.

Coming up for the Hat Tricks...

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their season on home ice against the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, October 25th at 7.pm. Individual game and season tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704 or email Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

