Hat Tricks Announce Partnership with City Center Cafe

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks are excited to announce a partnership with City Center Cafe.

The partnership will include 'Coffee with the Coach,' a weekly show held in the cafe on weekend mornings. The show will include interviews with Hat Tricks coaches and conversations about the team's season.

Additionally, the partnership with City Center Cafe will feature 'Clanks for Coffee.' This will be held at every home Hat Tricks game and fans in attendance will receive a complimentary coffee at City Center Cafe if the Hat Tricks' opponent hits the post during a game.

City Center Cafe opened at the beginning of August 2021 and was created by Danbury residents Jerry Barton and Terry Scalzo.

"We are very excited to be partnering with such a great organization that brings Danbury lots of excitement," Barton said. "We have been fans of Danbury hockey from the Danbury Trashers all the way to the Hat Tricks. After last season and the times we've faced in the last year, we are happy to open the cafe and partner up with the Hat Tricks. This will be Danbury's year!"

"We make the mornings better. We make the nights longer," Barton added.

City Center Cafe has a full coffee bar with a variety of different beverage options, including milkshakes.

The cafe also has a breakfast and lunch menu, featuring breakfast sandwiches and salads.

For more information about City Center Cafe, visit its website at www.citycenter-cafe.com.

