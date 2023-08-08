Hat Tricks Announce Doug Lattuca as Director of Communications

August 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT -- The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to introduce Doug Lattuca as its new Director of Communications and Play-by-Play Broadcaster. Lattuca will also be responsible for social media content, media relations duties, and business development with a focus in sponsorship, group, and ticket sales.

Prior to joining the Hat Tricks, Lattuca earned a B.S. degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a minor in Sport Management. While there, he was the Head of Broadcasting for the Men's Club Ice Hockey team (ACHA) in 2021-22 and 2022-23 where he led a media team, oversaw all broadcast content, served as the voice of the Orange, and assisted in promotional events and team operations. Lattuca was a part of the team since his freshman year (2019) where he did public address announcing and color commentary. Additionally, Lattuca was an intern with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) where he occasionally called games on ESPN Radio. Furthermore, Lattuca was a voice for SU's ACC Network coverage of DI women's hockey and a sports staff member at the on-campus radio stations, WAER and WJPZ.

"The Hat Tricks are a perfect organization for me to start my broadcasting journey post-graduation," said Lattuca. "Knowing the history and support of hockey in Danbury has me super excited to get started. I want to keep the strong and positive tradition going as a member of the Hat Tricks family, especially coming off the team's first championship."

Last summer, Lattuca was a play-by-play broadcaster for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League and worked alongside former Hat Tricks' announcer and Whitecaps' public address announcer Chris Lynch.

"Since I was ten years old, I knew I wanted to be a sports broadcaster, specifically for a hockey team, and now that dream is a reality," said Lattuca.

Lattuca grew up in Dix Hills, New York on Long Island and had the opportunity to work as a broadcaster for the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League during the 2021 summer. He is a die-hard Rangers, Yankees, and Steelers fan.

Lattuca will make his Danbury broadcasting debut on the road against Watertown in the Hat Tricks' season opener on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Lattuca's first game inside the Danbury Ice Arena is slated for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. against Watertown. Season tickets are on sale now! For more information, call or email Herm Sorcher (973-713-7547 or herm@danburyhattricks.com) or go to www.danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.