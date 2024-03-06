Hat Tricks Announce Danbury Hockey Alumni Night for Saturday, March 9

The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to host the 4th Annual Danbury Hockey Alumni Night on Saturday, March 9 when the Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m.

The City of Danbury has a tremendous professional hockey history, starting with the Danbury Trashers in the 2004-05 season and continuing through the years with the Mad Hatters, Whalers, Titans and Hat Tricks.

On the night, the Danbury Hat Tricks will induct four members (Dom Alessandro, Phil Bronner, Jason McCrimmon, and Brad Wingfield) into the Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor. A banner featuring the names of the honorees will hang alongside the team banners, the previous Ring of Honor members, and Corey Fulton's (Whalers) retired number 15.

Invitations to the celebration are extended to former players, front office and staff from each of those teams to join the Hat Tricks for our Alumni Night and participate in the festivities.

