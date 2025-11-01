Hat Trick: Who Could Make a Cinderella Run in the USL Championship Playoffs?
Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship Playoffs are here! Upsets are a theme of the postseason, so Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor highlight a lower-seeded club who they think could make a deep run.
Tune in to the USL Championship Playoffs on ESPN and CBS platforms all postseason long.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 31, 2025
- Detroit City FC Opens Playoffs on the Road at Louisville City FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Playoff Journey at Home against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC's Championship Quest Starts in Sacramento - Orange County SC
- United's Playoff Push Begins: Confidence High Ahead of Showdown with San Antonio - New Mexico United
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Western Conference Quarterfinal - FC Tulsa
- A Message from Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - North Carolina FC
- Stoppage Time Winner and Clean Sheet Seal Miami FC's Season - Miami FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Detroit in First Round - Louisville City FC
- Playoff Preview: Charleston vs. Rhode Island - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.