Hat Trick: Who Could Make a Cinderella Run in the USL Championship Playoffs?

Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The USL Championship Playoffs are here! Upsets are a theme of the postseason, so Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor highlight a lower-seeded club who they think could make a deep run.

Tune in to the USL Championship Playoffs on ESPN and CBS platforms all postseason long.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.