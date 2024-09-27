Hat Trick: Nick Markanich: the Record Breaker
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Nick Markanich of the Charleston Battery broke the USL Championship's single-season scoring record last week! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Sarah Kate Kilby and Datti Jinkiri as they dive into his accomplishment.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- NCFC Travels to El Paso - North Carolina FC
- Le Rouge Makes Final West Coast Trip of 2024 on Saturday, Taking on Monterey Bay FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Day Game against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery's Markanich Wins Week 29 USLC Player of the Week, Allan Makes Team of the Week
- Battery Beat Rowdies 3-1 in Historic Night, Markanich Sets USL Championship Scoring Record
- Saturday Derby Between Battery, Rowdies at Patriots Point
- Battery Bested 2-0 at Colorado Springs, Still Clinch Playoff Spot
- Battery Travel to Colorado Springs for Interconference Clash Saturday