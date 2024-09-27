Hat Trick: Nick Markanich: the Record Breaker

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Nick Markanich of the Charleston Battery broke the USL Championship's single-season scoring record last week! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Sarah Kate Kilby and Datti Jinkiri as they dive into his accomplishment.

