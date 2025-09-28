Hat Trick Hero Gift Monday Postgame After the Washington Spirit Clinch a Playoff Spot

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Gift Monday scores the fastest hat trick from start of a match in NWSL history to help secure a playoff spot for the Washington Spirit.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.