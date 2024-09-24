Hat Trick Hero: Cameron Lancaster: USL League One Player of the Week
September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 24, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Puts Together Historic Victory over CV Fuego FC in Lexington SC Stadium
- Lexington SC Men Make New Stadium Debut in Hard-Fought Contest Against One Knoxville SC
- Lexington SC Hits the Road to Face CV Fuego FC in League Play
- Penalty Kick Excellence Keeps Lexington SC Alive in USL Jägermeister Cup with Victory over One Knoxville SC
- West Sixth Brewing + Lexington Sporting Club Unveil "Stadium Ale"